Hold Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 3820: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ultratech Cement

Ultratech (UTCEM) reported Q2FY19 earnings below our estimates due to higher than expected costs and lower volumes. Management believes that hike in prices higher post festive season and fall in fuel and freight cost would support the earnings in H2FY19e. However, we do not expect much improvement in prices due to high competitive intensity and structural shift in demand to low margin Non-trade segment. UTCEM would only add to this intensity with the impending acquisition of Binani cement (operating at 40% utilization), increase in utilization of acquired plants of JPA in Central region and new additions.

Outlook

In the backdrop of continued pressure on prices, we cut our EPS estimates for FY19e/FY20e each by 5%. We maintain HOLD with revised TP of Rs3,820 (earlier Rs4,000).

