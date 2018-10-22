App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 3820: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Ultratech Cement with a target price of Rs 3820 in its research report dated October 21, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ultratech Cement


Ultratech (UTCEM) reported Q2FY19 earnings below our estimates due to higher than expected costs and lower volumes. Management believes that hike in prices higher post festive season and fall in fuel and freight cost would support the earnings in H2FY19e. However, we do not expect much improvement in prices due to high competitive intensity and structural shift in demand to low margin Non-trade segment. UTCEM would only add to this intensity with the impending acquisition of Binani cement (operating at 40% utilization), increase in utilization of acquired plants of JPA in Central region and new additions.


Outlook


In the backdrop of continued pressure on prices, we cut our EPS estimates for FY19e/FY20e each by 5%. We maintain HOLD with revised TP of Rs3,820 (earlier Rs4,000).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 04:21 pm

tags #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #UltraTech Cement

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.