Hold Torrent Pharmaceuticals: target of Rs 3250: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Incorporated in 1959, Torrent has a strong presence in domestic and semi-regulated markets and a growing presence in regulated markets. Revenues – India including CRAMs (53%), Brazil (8%), US (16%) and Germany (13%). Torrent is the eighth largest domestic player and is ranked in top 10 for CVS, CNS, V&M, GI and anti-diabetes therapies in India

Outlook

We change our rating from BUY to HOLD on the stock given recent run up We value Torrent at Rs 3250 i.e. 32x P/E on FY23E EPS

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More