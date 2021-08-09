MARKET NEWS

English
Hold Tata Chemicals: target of Rs 925: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Tata Chemicals with a target price of Rs 925 in its research report dated August 07, 2021.

August 09, 2021 / 11:37 AM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Chemicals


Commencing operation in 1944, Tata Chemicals has come a long way to become one of the top five players in the global soda ash market. Under basic chemical, TCL offers soda ash, soda bicarbonate, cement, salt, marine chemicals and crushed refined soda, while speciality chemical consists solution towards agro chemical through Rallis and other specialty solutions such as nutritional products and HDS Basic chemical forms 75% of overall revenue while the rest comes from speciality products


Outlook


We retain HOLD rating on the back of better growth outlook of base business due to revival in the flat glass demand We value Tata Chemicals at SOTP valuation to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 925/share (earlier Rs 750/share).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Tata Chemicals
first published: Aug 9, 2021 11:37 am

