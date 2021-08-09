MARKET NEWS

Hold Somany Ceramics: target of Rs 750: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Somany Ceramics with a target price of Rs 750 in its research report dated August 08, 2021.

August 09, 2021 / 11:37 AM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Somany Ceramics


Somany Ceramics is the second largest tiles manufacturers in the domestic tiles market having ~63 MSM capacity (own and JV) and sanitaryware & faucets capacity of 1.15 million (mn) pieces and 0.65 mn pieces, respectively. Somany has announced a large capex of Rs 160-170 crore (seeing strong demand and higher utilisation) in FY22, which will increase its overall capacity by 10 MSM and generate ~Rs 250-300 crore worth of additional revenue (at full capacity) and incremental margin of 200 bps


Outlook


We downgrade from BUY to HOLD after the sharp price run up (up 84% in six months) as we believe the growth outlook is largely priced in We value Somany at Rs 750/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Somany Ceramics
first published: Aug 9, 2021 11:37 am

