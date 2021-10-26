MARKET NEWS

Hold Polycab India; target of Rs 2342: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Polycab India with a target price of Rs 2342 in its research report dated October 25, 2021.

October 26, 2021 / 04:44 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Polycab India


We cut our FY22 earnings by 13.4% given 1) RM volatility led margin pressure and 2) focus on topline growth and market share gains in the near term. However, thereafter, we expect margins to recover gradually and remain structurally positive on longer term prospects given 1) sustained increase in B2C mix with focus on premiumization 2) pick up in infrastructure/ renovation/ construction activities 3) implementation of Project Leap (Targeting Rs200bn revenue; margin improvement; GTM expansion by FY26) 4) gains from consumer shift from unorganized to organized sector. We estimate Sales/ PAT CAGR of 21.8%/ 22.4% over FY21-24E.



Outlook


We value the stock on SOTP basis and arrive at a target price of Rs2,342 (derived PE of 24.6x FY24 EPS; W&C/ FMEG valued at 25x/ 30x). However, given the sharp re-rating in the past 12 months’ we expect returns to be back ended. Maintain Hold.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Hold #Polycab India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Oct 26, 2021 04:44 pm

