Hold Pfizer: target of Rs 6690: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Pfizer with a target price of Rs 6690 in its research report dated July 29, 2021.

August 02, 2021 / 12:11 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Pfizer


Pfizer collectively addresses 15 therapy areas with a portfolio of over 150 products that include therapeutics & vaccines. The company has been continuously restructuring its portfolio in the last few years to improve the productivity of its core brands Fourth largest multinational pharma company in India Manufacturing facility in Goa with run rate of 1 billion tablets per annum


Outlook


We remain positive but change our rating from BUY to HOLD on the stock due to recent run up. We value Pfizer at Rs 6690 i.e. 40x P/E on FY23E EPS


 


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Pfizer #Recommendations
first published: Aug 2, 2021 12:11 pm

