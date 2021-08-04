MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Intel - Jio
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Sanjeevani
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Hold NTPC: target of Rs 122: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on NTPC with a target price of Rs 122 in its research report dated August 02, 2021.

Broker Research
August 04, 2021 / 04:26 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on NTPC


NTPC is India’s largest power generation company with a total installed capacity of 66885 MW at the group level. NTPC has 17% of total installed capacity in India with 23% generation share The company’s vision is to become a 130 GW+ company by 2032 of which 60 GW would be contributed by renewable energy


Outlook


Maintain our HOLD rating on the stock We value NTPC at Rs 122 i.e. 0.9x FY23E Book value.


 


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #NTPC #Recommendations
first published: Aug 4, 2021 04:26 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.