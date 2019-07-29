Hold Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 6075: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Maruti Suzuki

Q1 results were in line with estimates; however management sounded cautious and stated that PV industry demand is unlikely to revive in near term. Margin pressures due to weak industry demand, rising competiton and regulatory cost increases would lead to muted earnings growth in remainder of 9MFY2020. We have cut our estimates by 10% and 18% respectively for FY2020 and FY2021. We maintain cautious view and continue to recommend investors to not add any fresh position in the stock.

Outlook

We retain Hold rating on Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) with a revised PT of Rs 6,075.

