you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 6075: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Maruti Suzuki with a target price of Rs 6075 in its research report dated July 26, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Maruti Suzuki


Q1 results were in line with estimates; however management sounded cautious and stated that PV industry demand is unlikely to revive in near term. Margin pressures due to weak industry demand, rising competiton and regulatory cost increases would lead to muted earnings growth in remainder of 9MFY2020. We have cut our estimates by 10% and 18% respectively for FY2020 and FY2021. We maintain cautious view and continue to recommend investors to not add any fresh position in the stock.


Outlook


We retain Hold rating on Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) with a revised PT of Rs 6,075.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 29, 2019 12:29 pm

tags #Hold #Maruti Suzuki #Recommendations #Sharekhan

