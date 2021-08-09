Hold LIC Housing Finance: target of Rs 400: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on LIC Housing Finance

LIC Housing Finance (LICHF) is among the largest HFCs in India with an extensive distribution network of 282 marketing office and 2421 employees. Total 91% of LICHF’s customers are salaried and 9% are self employed Retail home loans form 78.3% of the overall book

Outlook

We retain our HOLD rating on the stock We value LIC Housing at ~0.9 FY23E BV and revise our target price for the stock at Rs 400 per share from Rs 475 earlier.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More