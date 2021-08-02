Hold Intellect Design Arena: target of Rs 815: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Intellect Design Arena

Intellect Design Arena (Intellect) provides software products to retail, corporate banking, insurance & treasury The company generates 55% of revenues from developed markets & rest from emerging markets Recently, it saw a turnaround in margins (from 5% in FY20 to 23% in FY21)

Outlook

We downgrade from BUY to HOLD We value Intellect at Rs 815 i.e. 25x P/E on FY23E.

