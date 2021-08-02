MARKET NEWS

Hold Intellect Design Arena: target of Rs 815: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Intellect Design Arena with a target price of Rs 815 in its research report dated July 29, 2021.

August 02, 2021 / 11:27 AM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Intellect Design Arena


Intellect Design Arena (Intellect) provides software products to retail, corporate banking, insurance & treasury The company generates 55% of revenues from developed markets & rest from emerging markets Recently, it saw a turnaround in margins (from 5% in FY20 to 23% in FY21)


Outlook


We downgrade from BUY to HOLD We value Intellect at Rs 815 i.e. 25x P/E on FY23E.


 


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Intellect Design Arena #Recommendations
first published: Aug 2, 2021 11:27 am

