Hold Greenply Industries: target of Rs 215: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Greenply Industries

Greenply Industries (GIL) enjoys a leadership position in the plywood business with 26% of the organised plywood market in India. It has a distribution network of 2,300+dealers/authorised stockists and a retail network exceeding 6,000 and 50+ physical and virtual branches pan-India. It is foraying into the MDF boards business with greenfield manufacturing set-up at Vadodara, Gujarat of 800 CBM/day (capex of ~Rs 548 crore) with revenue potential of ~Rs 600 crore per annum at its peak utilisation

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the company We value GIL at Rs 215/share (at 22x FY23E P/E).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

