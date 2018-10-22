Hold DCB Bank; target of Rs 170: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on DCB Bank

DCB Bank reported a stable set of numbers with margins coming in a bit lower. NII came in at Rs 282 crore against Rs 248 crore, rising 17% YoY. NIM came in at 3.83% vs. 3.91% in Q1FY19 (lowest in the last four quarters). It continues to be impacted by yield pressure in corporate & mortgage portfolio due to competition that should ease now with the NBFC slowdown Operating profit came in at ~Rs 146 crore, up 17% YoY. Profits grew 25% YoY to Rs 73.4 crore in line with estimate led by lower costs GNPA ratio was stable at 1.84% QoQ with NNPA ratio at 0.70%. Provision coverage ratio was at 76.82% vs. 76.1% QoQ Advances continued to increase at a strong pace of 27% YoY to Rs 22068 crore mainly led by retail and mortgage book. Deposits also increased 27% YoY to Rs 26187 crore with CASA ratio at 24% Cost-to-income ratio improved to 58.88% from ~60% levels with average. ticket size of Rs 30-50 lakh. The bank assessed and raised the useful life of its fixed assets as per AS10 and, accordingly, reduced its depreciation costs. It has maintained its guidance of reducing cost to income ratio to 55% with Q4FY19 RoA of 1%.

Outlook

DCB Bank reported a healthy performance in terms of growth & asset quality in the past few quarters. In H1FY19, margins & asset quality witnessed pressure. Further, positive results from the aggressive branch expansion in the last two years (from 198 to 323 now) in terms of a decline in cost-to-income ratio from current ~60% would need to be seen ahead. If the management guidance of 55% C/I ratio and 1% RoA is achieved soon, the stock may see a positive reaction. We expect RoA and RoE to reach 1.1% and 14% by FY20E. We maintain HOLD rating with a target price Rs 170 valuing DCB Bank at 1.7x FY20E ABV.

