Hold DCB Bank: target of Rs 100: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on DCB Bank with a target price of Rs 100 in its research report dated August 09, 2021.

August 11, 2021 / 05:08 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on DCB Bank


DCB Bank is a new generation private sector bank offering a comprehensive range of financial products and has a niche in mortgage lending.Mortgage forms 43% of total loans while SME contributes 10% The bank has 354 branches, 402 ATMs across 19 states, three UTs in India


Outlook


We downgrade our rating from BUY to HOLD on the stock We value DCB Bank at ~0.8x FY23E ABV and revise our target price from Rs 110 to Rs 100 per share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #DCB Bank #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Aug 11, 2021 05:08 pm

