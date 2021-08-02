MARKET NEWS

Hold Coforge: target of Rs 5500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Coforge with a target price of Rs 5500 in its research report dated July 29, 2021.

August 02, 2021 / 11:27 AM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Coforge


Coforge offers system integration, apps & BPO services to BFSI, travel & healthcare verticals Coforge’s revenues and PAT have grown at a CAGR of ~12% each over the past five years Healthy OCF, EBITDA (~75%) and robust return ratios (RoCE > 20%)


Outlook


We downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD We value Coforge at Rs 5500 i.e. 40x P/E on FY23E EPS


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

