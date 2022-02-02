MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hold Amber Enterprises; target of Rs 3,300: Emkay

    Emkay is bullish on Amber Enterprises has recommended buy on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 3,300 in its research report dated January 31, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 02, 2022 / 10:48 AM IST

    Amber reported a revenue/EBITDA beat of 7%/9%. The topline beat was driven by the Components business, with the RAC segment missing estimates by 27%. EBITDA margins (standalone) were suppressed due to the operationalization of three new facilities. RAC volumes were down 27% yoy (-17% on a 2-yr CAGR basis). The strong order book led to a 70% yoy growth in the revenues of the Components and Mobility application business. Sidwal’s order book stood at Rs4.5bn vs. Rs4.2bn as at Q2-end.


    Outlook


    Management reiterated its FY22 RAC volume guidance of 3mn (implying 62% yoy growth in Q4) and the doubling in revenues of subsidiaries in the next two years. The industry is expected to see volumes of 6.3-6.5mn units in FY22 vs. earlier expectations of 6.5-6.8mn. We increase FY22-24E EPS by 1-9%, factoring in recently acquired AmberPR and higher other income for FY22. We pencil in FY22-24 revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGRs of 35%/39%49%. Retain Hold with a revised Mar’23E TP of Rs 3,300 (30x Mar’24E EPS).


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Close

    Related stories

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Amber Enterprises #Buy #Emkay #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 2, 2022 10:48 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.