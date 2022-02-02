Hold Amber Enterprises; target of Rs 3,300: Emkay

Amber reported a revenue/EBITDA beat of 7%/9%. The topline beat was driven by the Components business, with the RAC segment missing estimates by 27%. EBITDA margins (standalone) were suppressed due to the operationalization of three new facilities. RAC volumes were down 27% yoy (-17% on a 2-yr CAGR basis). The strong order book led to a 70% yoy growth in the revenues of the Components and Mobility application business. Sidwal’s order book stood at Rs4.5bn vs. Rs4.2bn as at Q2-end.

Outlook

Management reiterated its FY22 RAC volume guidance of 3mn (implying 62% yoy growth in Q4) and the doubling in revenues of subsidiaries in the next two years. The industry is expected to see volumes of 6.3-6.5mn units in FY22 vs. earlier expectations of 6.5-6.8mn. We increase FY22-24E EPS by 1-9%, factoring in recently acquired AmberPR and higher other income for FY22. We pencil in FY22-24 revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGRs of 35%/39%49%. Retain Hold with a revised Mar’23E TP of Rs 3,300 (30x Mar’24E EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More