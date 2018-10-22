HOEC Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 64.38 crore, up 666.47% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 64.38 crore in September 2018 up 666.47% from Rs. 8.40 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.85 crore in September 2018 up 668.38% from Rs. 5.58 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.42 crore in September 2018 up 420.27% from Rs. 10.46 crore in September 2017.

HOEC EPS has increased to Rs. 3.28 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.43 in September 2017.

HOEC shares closed at 139.30 on October 19, 2018 (NSE) and has given 9.99% returns over the last 6 months and 55.12% over the last 12 months.