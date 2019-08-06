HOEC Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 49.35 crore, up 40.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.35 crore in June 2019 up 40.76% from Rs. 35.06 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.78 crore in June 2019 up 31.86% from Rs. 23.34 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.83 crore in June 2019 up 43.07% from Rs. 27.14 crore in June 2018.

HOEC EPS has increased to Rs. 2.36 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.79 in June 2018.

HOEC shares closed at 111.75 on August 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given 4.83% returns over the last 6 months and -22.26% over the last 12 months.