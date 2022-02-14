HOEC Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 36.24 crore, up 49.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.24 crore in December 2021 up 49.87% from Rs. 24.18 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.60 crore in December 2021 up 125.86% from Rs. 7.79 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.73 crore in December 2021 up 60.52% from Rs. 14.16 crore in December 2020.

HOEC EPS has increased to Rs. 1.33 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.59 in December 2020.

HOEC shares closed at 207.25 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.88% returns over the last 6 months and 142.82% over the last 12 months.