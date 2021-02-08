HOEC Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 24.18 crore, down 46.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.18 crore in December 2020 down 46.47% from Rs. 45.18 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.79 crore in December 2020 down 85.15% from Rs. 52.50 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.16 crore in December 2020 down 62.72% from Rs. 37.98 crore in December 2019.

HOEC EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.59 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.97 in December 2019.

HOEC shares closed at 86.05 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 8.24% returns over the last 6 months and -10.92% over the last 12 months.