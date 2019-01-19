HOEC Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 66.04 crore, up 394.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.04 crore in December 2018 up 394.15% from Rs. 13.36 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.81 crore in December 2018 up 170.42% from Rs. 12.87 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.44 crore in December 2018 up 226.58% from Rs. 14.22 crore in December 2017.

HOEC EPS has increased to Rs. 2.67 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.99 in December 2017.

HOEC shares closed at 139.30 on October 19, 2018 (NSE) and has given 4.03% returns over the last 6 months and 4.27% over the last 12 months.