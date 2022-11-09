 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HOEC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.58 crore, up 218.58% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 06:11 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Oil Exploration Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 124.58 crore in September 2022 up 218.58% from Rs. 39.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.71 crore in September 2022 up 4.42% from Rs. 16.96 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.70 crore in September 2022 up 88.31% from Rs. 25.33 crore in September 2021.

HOEC EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.28 in September 2021.

HOEC shares closed at 150.20 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.69% returns over the last 6 months and -25.81% over the last 12 months.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 124.58 89.42 39.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 124.58 89.42 39.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.09 -7.44 1.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.16 0.20 0.26
Depreciation 15.79 13.56 5.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 76.84 51.09 17.94
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.70 32.01 13.72
Other Income 1.21 1.62 6.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.91 33.63 19.75
Interest 11.84 1.67 1.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.07 31.96 18.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.07 31.96 18.19
Tax 0.83 0.35 -0.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.24 31.61 19.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.24 31.61 19.00
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.53 0.74 -2.04
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 17.71 32.35 16.96
Equity Share Capital 132.26 132.26 132.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.34 2.45 1.28
Diluted EPS 1.34 2.45 1.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.45 2.45 1.28
Diluted EPS 1.34 2.45 1.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:04 pm
