HOEC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.21 crore, up 46.43% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Oil Exploration Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 42.21 crore in March 2022 up 46.43% from Rs. 28.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.21 crore in March 2022 down 228.37% from Rs. 21.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.32 crore in March 2022 up 78.13% from Rs. 12.53 crore in March 2021.

HOEC shares closed at 148.00 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.46% returns over the last 6 months and 44.32% over the last 12 months.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 42.21 43.93 28.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 42.21 43.93 28.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.79 1.24 -0.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.09 0.38 0.26
Depreciation 10.73 5.09 5.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.43 19.84 17.86
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.17 17.39 6.14
Other Income 1.42 2.70 0.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.59 20.09 7.00
Interest 4.30 1.55 1.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.29 18.54 5.54
Exceptional Items -34.37 -- 13.99
P/L Before Tax -27.08 18.54 19.53
Tax 0.50 -0.26 -0.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -27.58 18.80 20.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -27.58 18.80 20.30
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.36 0.35 0.90
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -27.21 19.14 21.20
Equity Share Capital 132.26 132.26 132.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.06 1.45 1.60
Diluted EPS -2.06 1.45 1.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.06 1.45 1.60
Diluted EPS -2.06 1.45 1.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 30, 2022 07:23 pm
