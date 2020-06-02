HOEC Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 33.50 crore, down 56.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.50 crore in March 2020 down 56.69% from Rs. 77.35 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.58 crore in March 2020 down 76.52% from Rs. 49.33 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.95 crore in March 2020 down 69.59% from Rs. 59.02 crore in March 2019.

HOEC EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.88 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.78 in March 2019.

HOEC shares closed at 51.30 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -43.81% returns over the last 6 months and -59.37% over the last 12 months.