you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 05:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

HMVL Q1 net falls 72.48% to Rs 13.2 cr

The company's total income for the quarter declined by 10.40 percent to Rs 234.65 crore from Rs 261.89 crore in the year-ago period, HMVL said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd (HMVL) today reported a 72.48 percent fall in standalone net profit at Rs 13.2 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 47.98 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The company's total income for the quarter declined by 10.40 percent to Rs 234.65 crore from Rs 261.89 crore in the year-ago period, HMVL said in a BSE filing.

Total expenses in the quarter under review stood at Rs 216.39 crore, up 11.77 percent, as against Rs 193.6 crore reported a year ago.

HMVL is into printing and publication of newspapers and periodicals, including Hindi daily Hindustan.

The company's stock was trading 6.44 percent lower at Rs 184.50 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 03:40 pm

tags #Business #Companies #earnings #Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd #Results

