HMT Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.68 crore, down 51.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.68 crore in December 2021 down 51.45% from Rs. 7.58 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.17 crore in December 2021 down 4.04% from Rs. 6.43 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.01 crore in December 2021 down 21.86% from Rs. 11.53 crore in December 2020.

HMT EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.18 in December 2020.

HMT shares closed at 29.05 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.17% returns over the last 6 months and 25.22% over the last 12 months.