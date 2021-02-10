HMT Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.58 crore, down 6.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.58 crore in December 2020 down 6.77% from Rs. 8.13 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.43 crore in December 2020 down 8.92% from Rs. 7.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.53 crore in December 2020 up 56.23% from Rs. 7.38 crore in December 2019.

HMT EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2019.

HMT shares closed at 27.10 on February 09, 2021 (BSE)