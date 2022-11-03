 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HMT Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.19 crore, down 49.15% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:34 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HMT are:

Net Sales at Rs 26.19 crore in September 2022 down 49.15% from Rs. 51.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.45 crore in September 2022 down 10.49% from Rs. 32.99 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.90 crore in September 2022 down 160.23% from Rs. 6.11 crore in September 2021.

HMT shares closed at 29.40 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.29% returns over the last 6 months and 4.26% over the last 12 months.

HMT
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 26.19 32.11 51.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 26.19 32.11 51.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 8.58 16.75 14.07
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.72 0.47 2.32
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.23 4.56 20.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.02 21.19 23.29
Depreciation 1.99 1.93 2.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.18 12.70 7.61
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -26.53 -25.49 -18.52
Other Income 8.64 9.36 9.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -17.89 -16.13 -8.57
Interest 18.89 16.96 24.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -36.78 -33.09 -33.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -36.78 -33.09 -33.41
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -36.78 -33.09 -33.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 0.33 0.10 0.42
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -36.45 -32.99 -32.99
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -36.45 -32.99 -32.99
Equity Share Capital 1,204.09 1,204.09 1,204.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.03 -0.93 -0.93
Diluted EPS -1.03 -0.93 -0.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.03 -0.93 -0.93
Diluted EPS -1.03 -0.93 -0.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Auto - Tractors #Earnings First-Cut #HMT #Results
first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm
