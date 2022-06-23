English
    HMT Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.03 crore, down 4.34% Y-o-Y

    June 23, 2022 / 09:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HMT are:

    Net Sales at Rs 82.03 crore in March 2022 down 4.34% from Rs. 85.75 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 635.12 crore in March 2022 up 36392.57% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 31.28 crore in March 2022 down 274.65% from Rs. 17.91 crore in March 2021.

    HMT EPS has increased to Rs. 17.86 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2021.

    HMT shares closed at 22.20 on June 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.71% returns over the last 6 months and -27.45% over the last 12 months.

    HMT
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations82.0331.0785.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations82.0331.0785.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials36.4915.1148.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.451.873.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.82-5.33-11.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.6822.9820.44
    Depreciation2.282.391.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses54.2312.0224.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-49.92-17.97-0.95
    Other Income16.3610.7216.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-33.56-7.2515.96
    Interest8.3219.9315.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-41.88-27.180.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-41.88-27.180.24
    Tax0.06--4.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-41.94-27.18-4.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items677.57-0.172.33
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period635.63-27.35-1.75
    Minority Interest-0.51----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates635.12-27.35-1.75
    Equity Share Capital1,204.091,204.091,204.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.86-0.76-0.04
    Diluted EPS17.86-0.76-0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.86-0.76-0.04
    Diluted EPS17.86-0.76-0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 23, 2022 09:00 pm
