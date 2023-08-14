English
    HMT Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.99 crore, up 43.23% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HMT are:

    Net Sales at Rs 45.99 crore in June 2023 up 43.23% from Rs. 32.11 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.83 crore in June 2023 up 9.58% from Rs. 32.99 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.12 crore in June 2023 up 21.69% from Rs. 14.20 crore in June 2022.

    HMT shares closed at 28.40 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.64% returns over the last 6 months and 16.63% over the last 12 months.

    HMT
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations45.99107.6532.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations45.99107.6532.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.0957.8316.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.188.600.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.4217.894.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.7820.6521.19
    Depreciation2.113.551.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.2231.7412.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-23.81-32.61-25.49
    Other Income10.5821.929.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.23-10.69-16.13
    Interest16.6216.0116.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-29.85-26.70-33.09
    Exceptional Items--0.84--
    P/L Before Tax-29.85-25.86-33.09
    Tax--7.95--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-29.85-33.81-33.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.020.260.10
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-29.83-33.55-32.99
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates---0.01--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-29.83-33.56-32.99
    Equity Share Capital355.60355.601,204.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.84-0.94-0.93
    Diluted EPS-0.84-0.94-0.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.84-0.94-0.93
    Diluted EPS-0.84-0.94-0.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

