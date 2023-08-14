HMT Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.99 crore, up 43.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.99 crore in June 2023 up 43.23% from Rs. 32.11 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.83 crore in June 2023 up 9.58% from Rs. 32.99 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.12 crore in June 2023 up 21.69% from Rs. 14.20 crore in June 2022.

HMT shares closed at 28.40 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.64% returns over the last 6 months and 16.63% over the last 12 months.