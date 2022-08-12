 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HMT Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.11 crore, up 188.24% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HMT are:

Net Sales at Rs 32.11 crore in June 2022 up 188.24% from Rs. 11.14 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.99 crore in June 2022 up 22.54% from Rs. 42.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.20 crore in June 2022 up 23.24% from Rs. 18.50 crore in June 2021.

HMT shares closed at 24.35 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.55% returns over the last 6 months and -19.90% over the last 12 months.

HMT
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 32.11 82.03 11.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 32.11 82.03 11.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 16.75 36.49 3.76
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.47 2.45 0.64
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.56 10.82 -0.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.19 25.68 22.91
Depreciation 1.93 2.28 2.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.70 54.23 12.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -25.49 -49.92 -30.90
Other Income 9.36 16.36 9.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -16.13 -33.56 -21.21
Interest 16.96 8.32 21.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -33.09 -41.88 -42.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -33.09 -41.88 -42.57
Tax -- 0.06 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -33.09 -41.94 -42.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 0.10 677.57 -0.02
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -32.99 635.63 -42.59
Minority Interest -- -0.51 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -32.99 635.12 -42.59
Equity Share Capital 1,204.09 1,204.09 1,204.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.93 17.86 -0.35
Diluted EPS -0.93 17.86 -0.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.93 17.86 -0.35
Diluted EPS -0.93 17.86 -0.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Auto - Tractors #Earnings First-Cut #HMT #Results
first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.