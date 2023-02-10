 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HMT Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.86 crore, up 21.85% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HMT are:

Net Sales at Rs 37.86 crore in December 2022 up 21.85% from Rs. 31.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.90 crore in December 2022 up 27.24% from Rs. 27.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2022 up 58.02% from Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2021.

HMT
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 37.86 26.19 31.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 37.86 26.19 31.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 19.11 8.58 15.11
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.57 0.72 1.87
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.71 6.23 -5.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.63 22.02 22.98
Depreciation 1.86 1.99 2.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.02 13.18 12.02
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -18.62 -26.53 -17.97
Other Income 14.72 8.64 10.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.90 -17.89 -7.25
Interest 17.16 18.89 19.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -21.06 -36.78 -27.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -21.06 -36.78 -27.18
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -21.06 -36.78 -27.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 1.16 0.33 -0.17
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -19.90 -36.45 -27.35
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -19.90 -36.45 -27.35
Equity Share Capital 355.60 1,204.09 1,204.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.59 -1.03 -0.76
Diluted EPS -0.59 -1.03 -0.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.59 -1.03 -0.76
Diluted EPS -0.59 -1.03 -0.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited