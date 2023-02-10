English
    HMT Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.86 crore, up 21.85% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HMT are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37.86 crore in December 2022 up 21.85% from Rs. 31.07 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.90 crore in December 2022 up 27.24% from Rs. 27.35 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2022 up 58.02% from Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2021.

    HMT
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.8626.1931.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37.8626.1931.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.118.5815.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.570.721.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.716.23-5.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.6322.0222.98
    Depreciation1.861.992.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.0213.1812.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.62-26.53-17.97
    Other Income14.728.6410.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.90-17.89-7.25
    Interest17.1618.8919.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-21.06-36.78-27.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-21.06-36.78-27.18
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-21.06-36.78-27.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items1.160.33-0.17
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-19.90-36.45-27.35
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-19.90-36.45-27.35
    Equity Share Capital355.601,204.091,204.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.59-1.03-0.76
    Diluted EPS-0.59-1.03-0.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.59-1.03-0.76
    Diluted EPS-0.59-1.03-0.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited