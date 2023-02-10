HMT Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.86 crore, up 21.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.86 crore in December 2022 up 21.85% from Rs. 31.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.90 crore in December 2022 up 27.24% from Rs. 27.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2022 up 58.02% from Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2021.

HMT shares closed at 31.30 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.79% returns over the last 6 months and -1.57% over the last 12 months.