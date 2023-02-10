HMT Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.86 crore, up 21.85% Y-o-Y
February 10, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HMT are:
Net Sales at Rs 37.86 crore in December 2022 up 21.85% from Rs. 31.07 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.90 crore in December 2022 up 27.24% from Rs. 27.35 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2022 up 58.02% from Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2021.
HMT shares closed at 31.30 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.79% returns over the last 6 months and -1.57% over the last 12 months.
|HMT
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37.86
|26.19
|31.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37.86
|26.19
|31.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.11
|8.58
|15.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.57
|0.72
|1.87
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.71
|6.23
|-5.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.63
|22.02
|22.98
|Depreciation
|1.86
|1.99
|2.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.02
|13.18
|12.02
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.62
|-26.53
|-17.97
|Other Income
|14.72
|8.64
|10.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.90
|-17.89
|-7.25
|Interest
|17.16
|18.89
|19.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-21.06
|-36.78
|-27.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-21.06
|-36.78
|-27.18
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-21.06
|-36.78
|-27.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|1.16
|0.33
|-0.17
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-19.90
|-36.45
|-27.35
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-19.90
|-36.45
|-27.35
|Equity Share Capital
|355.60
|1,204.09
|1,204.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|-1.03
|-0.76
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|-1.03
|-0.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|-1.03
|-0.76
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|-1.03
|-0.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited