    HMA Agro Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 971.24 crore, up 1075.53% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HMA Agro Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 971.24 crore in June 2023 up 1075.53% from Rs. 82.62 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.05 crore in June 2023 up 793.8% from Rs. 4.93 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.05 crore in June 2023 up 910.37% from Rs. 7.23 crore in June 2022.

    HMA Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.37 in June 2022.

    HMA Agro shares closed at 624.50 on August 11, 2023 (NSE)

    HMA Agro Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations971.24838.7482.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations971.24838.7482.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials766.08677.5661.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.13-32.291.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.1931.731.98
    Depreciation9.6810.750.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses109.22124.1712.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.9626.834.69
    Other Income9.42-0.472.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.3726.367.00
    Interest4.353.990.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax59.0322.366.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax59.0322.366.81
    Tax14.7212.131.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities44.3110.235.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period44.3110.235.04
    Minority Interest-0.26---0.11
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates44.0510.234.93
    Equity Share Capital50.0847.514.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves471.05--37.64
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.252.1510.37
    Diluted EPS9.252.1510.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.252.1510.37
    Diluted EPS9.252.1510.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 08:22 pm

