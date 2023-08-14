HMA Agro Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 971.24 crore, up 1075.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 971.24 crore in June 2023 up 1075.53% from Rs. 82.62 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.05 crore in June 2023 up 793.8% from Rs. 4.93 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.05 crore in June 2023 up 910.37% from Rs. 7.23 crore in June 2022.

HMA Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.37 in June 2022.

HMA Agro shares closed at 624.50 on August 11, 2023 (NSE)