    HLV Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 52.03 crore, up 108.12% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HLV are:

    Net Sales at Rs 52.03 crore in March 2023 up 108.12% from Rs. 25.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.79 crore in March 2023 up 173.5% from Rs. 14.68 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.75 crore in March 2023 up 3460.61% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.

    HLV EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2022.

    HLV shares closed at 11.55 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.00% returns over the last 6 months and 29.78% over the last 12 months.

    HLV
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations52.0345.4925.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations52.0345.4925.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.553.692.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.4715.328.89
    Depreciation2.952.802.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.0421.3115.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.022.37-4.34
    Other Income4.782.881.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.805.25-2.55
    Interest1.451.170.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.354.08-3.09
    Exceptional Items3.40---11.59
    P/L Before Tax10.754.08-14.68
    Tax-0.041.00--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.793.08-14.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.793.08-14.68
    Equity Share Capital131.85131.85131.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.160.05-0.22
    Diluted EPS0.160.05-0.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.160.05-0.22
    Diluted EPS0.160.05-0.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 09:55 am