HLV Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 52.03 crore, up 108.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.03 crore in March 2023 up 108.12% from Rs. 25.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.79 crore in March 2023 up 173.5% from Rs. 14.68 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.75 crore in March 2023 up 3460.61% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.

HLV EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2022.

HLV shares closed at 11.55 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.00% returns over the last 6 months and 29.78% over the last 12 months.