HLV Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.00 crore, up 177.16% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 08:29 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HLV are:

Net Sales at Rs 25.00 crore in March 2022 up 177.16% from Rs. 9.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.68 crore in March 2022 down 933.8% from Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022 down 90.54% from Rs. 3.49 crore in March 2021.

HLV shares closed at 9.25 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.96% returns over the last 6 months and 25.00% over the last 12 months.

HLV
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 25.00 25.23 9.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 25.00 25.23 9.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.08 2.74 1.06
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.89 8.30 10.60
Depreciation 2.88 3.29 4.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.49 14.39 12.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.34 -3.49 -19.01
Other Income 1.79 0.04 18.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.55 -3.45 -0.68
Interest 0.54 0.33 1.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.09 -3.78 -1.93
Exceptional Items -11.59 -9.33 0.51
P/L Before Tax -14.68 -13.11 -1.42
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -14.68 -13.11 -1.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -14.68 -13.11 -1.42
Equity Share Capital 131.85 131.85 126.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.22 -0.20 -0.02
Diluted EPS -0.22 -0.20 -0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.22 -0.20 -0.02
Diluted EPS -0.22 -0.20 -0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 08:15 pm
