HLV Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.00 crore, up 177.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.00 crore in March 2022 up 177.16% from Rs. 9.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.68 crore in March 2022 down 933.8% from Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022 down 90.54% from Rs. 3.49 crore in March 2021.

HLV shares closed at 9.25 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.96% returns over the last 6 months and 25.00% over the last 12 months.