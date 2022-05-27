HLV Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.00 crore, up 177.16% Y-o-Y
May 27, 2022 / 08:29 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HLV are:
Net Sales at Rs 25.00 crore in March 2022 up 177.16% from Rs. 9.02 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.68 crore in March 2022 down 933.8% from Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022 down 90.54% from Rs. 3.49 crore in March 2021.
HLV shares closed at 9.25 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.96% returns over the last 6 months and 25.00% over the last 12 months.
|HLV
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.00
|25.23
|9.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25.00
|25.23
|9.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.08
|2.74
|1.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.89
|8.30
|10.60
|Depreciation
|2.88
|3.29
|4.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.49
|14.39
|12.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.34
|-3.49
|-19.01
|Other Income
|1.79
|0.04
|18.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.55
|-3.45
|-0.68
|Interest
|0.54
|0.33
|1.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.09
|-3.78
|-1.93
|Exceptional Items
|-11.59
|-9.33
|0.51
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.68
|-13.11
|-1.42
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.68
|-13.11
|-1.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.68
|-13.11
|-1.42
|Equity Share Capital
|131.85
|131.85
|126.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|-0.20
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|-0.20
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|-0.20
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|-0.20
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
