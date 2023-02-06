 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HLV Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.49 crore, up 80.3% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:48 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HLV are:

Net Sales at Rs 45.49 crore in December 2022 up 80.3% from Rs. 25.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.08 crore in December 2022 up 123.49% from Rs. 13.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.05 crore in December 2022 up 5131.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

HLV
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 45.49 35.42 25.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 45.49 35.42 25.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.69 2.98 2.74
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.32 11.81 8.30
Depreciation 2.80 2.74 3.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.31 21.60 14.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.37 -3.71 -3.49
Other Income 2.88 1.34 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.25 -2.37 -3.45
Interest 1.17 1.20 0.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.08 -3.57 -3.78
Exceptional Items -- -- -9.33
P/L Before Tax 4.08 -3.57 -13.11
Tax 1.00 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.08 -3.57 -13.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.08 -3.57 -13.11
Equity Share Capital 131.85 131.85 131.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 -0.05 -0.20
Diluted EPS 0.05 -0.05 -0.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 -0.05 -0.20
Diluted EPS 0.05 -0.05 -0.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited