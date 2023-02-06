English
    Earnings

    HLV Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.49 crore, up 80.3% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HLV are:

    Net Sales at Rs 45.49 crore in December 2022 up 80.3% from Rs. 25.23 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.08 crore in December 2022 up 123.49% from Rs. 13.11 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.05 crore in December 2022 up 5131.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

    HLV
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations45.4935.4225.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations45.4935.4225.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.692.982.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.3211.818.30
    Depreciation2.802.743.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.3121.6014.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.37-3.71-3.49
    Other Income2.881.340.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.25-2.37-3.45
    Interest1.171.200.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.08-3.57-3.78
    Exceptional Items-----9.33
    P/L Before Tax4.08-3.57-13.11
    Tax1.00----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.08-3.57-13.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.08-3.57-13.11
    Equity Share Capital131.85131.85131.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.05-0.05-0.20
    Diluted EPS0.05-0.05-0.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.05-0.05-0.20
    Diluted EPS0.05-0.05-0.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
