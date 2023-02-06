HLV Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.49 crore, up 80.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.49 crore in December 2022 up 80.3% from Rs. 25.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.08 crore in December 2022 up 123.49% from Rs. 13.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.05 crore in December 2022 up 5131.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

HLV EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2021.

