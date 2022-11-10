 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HLE Glascoat Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 147.01 crore, up 33.64% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HLE Glascoat are:

Net Sales at Rs 147.01 crore in September 2022 up 33.64% from Rs. 110.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.90 crore in September 2022 down 16.79% from Rs. 13.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.46 crore in September 2022 up 1.26% from Rs. 22.18 crore in September 2021.

HLE Glascoat EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.60 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.72 in September 2021.

HLE Glascoat shares closed at 691.75 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.78% returns over the last 6 months and -50.25% over the last 12 months.

HLE Glascoat
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 147.01 140.86 110.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 147.01 140.86 110.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 76.63 82.69 68.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.60 -8.46 -16.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.92 12.31 9.13
Depreciation 3.18 2.88 2.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.00 33.16 29.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.69 18.29 17.07
Other Income 2.59 2.79 2.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.28 21.07 19.99
Interest 4.55 3.41 2.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.73 17.66 17.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.73 17.66 17.82
Tax 3.83 4.64 4.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.90 13.02 13.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.90 13.02 13.10
Equity Share Capital 13.65 13.65 13.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.60 9.54 9.72
Diluted EPS 1.60 9.54 9.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.60 9.54 9.72
Diluted EPS 1.60 9.54 9.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:27 pm
