HLE Glascoat Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 147.01 crore, up 33.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 147.01 crore in September 2022 up 33.64% from Rs. 110.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.90 crore in September 2022 down 16.79% from Rs. 13.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.46 crore in September 2022 up 1.26% from Rs. 22.18 crore in September 2021.

HLE Glascoat EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.60 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.72 in September 2021.

HLE Glascoat shares closed at 691.75 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.78% returns over the last 6 months and -50.25% over the last 12 months.