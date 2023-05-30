HLE Glascoat Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 211.10 crore, up 33.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 211.10 crore in March 2023 up 33.95% from Rs. 157.59 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.37 crore in March 2023 up 26.84% from Rs. 17.63 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.49 crore in March 2023 up 49.91% from Rs. 27.01 crore in March 2022.

HLE Glascoat EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.91 in March 2022.

HLE Glascoat shares closed at 596.95 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.37% returns over the last 6 months and -13.47% over the last 12 months.