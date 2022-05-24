 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HLE Glascoat Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 157.59 crore, up 24.27% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HLE Glascoat are:

Net Sales at Rs 157.59 crore in March 2022 up 24.27% from Rs. 126.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.63 crore in March 2022 down 1.35% from Rs. 17.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.01 crore in March 2022 down 0.74% from Rs. 27.21 crore in March 2021.

HLE Glascoat EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.91 in March 2022 from Rs. 15.33 in March 2021.

HLE Glascoat shares closed at 3,793.85 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.21% returns over the last 6 months and 16.33% over the last 12 months.

HLE Glascoat
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 157.59 128.55 126.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 157.59 128.55 126.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 82.44 76.74 65.34
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.55 -12.12 -5.37
Power & Fuel 6.82 -- --
Employees Cost 10.00 9.18 9.66
Depreciation 2.51 2.29 2.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.63 32.32 34.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.64 20.14 20.12
Other Income 2.86 5.72 4.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.50 25.86 25.07
Interest 4.23 2.81 2.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.27 23.05 23.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.27 23.05 23.00
Tax 2.64 6.21 5.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.63 16.84 17.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.63 16.84 17.87
Equity Share Capital 13.65 13.65 13.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.91 12.33 15.33
Diluted EPS 12.91 12.33 15.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.91 12.33 15.33
Diluted EPS 12.91 12.33 15.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022 12:00 pm
