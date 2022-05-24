HLE Glascoat Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 157.59 crore, up 24.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 157.59 crore in March 2022 up 24.27% from Rs. 126.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.63 crore in March 2022 down 1.35% from Rs. 17.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.01 crore in March 2022 down 0.74% from Rs. 27.21 crore in March 2021.

HLE Glascoat EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.91 in March 2022 from Rs. 15.33 in March 2021.

HLE Glascoat shares closed at 3,793.85 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.21% returns over the last 6 months and 16.33% over the last 12 months.