 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HLE Glascoat Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 140.86 crore, up 25.39% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HLE Glascoat are:

Net Sales at Rs 140.86 crore in June 2022 up 25.39% from Rs. 112.34 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.02 crore in June 2022 down 8.29% from Rs. 14.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.95 crore in June 2022 down 0.37% from Rs. 24.04 crore in June 2021.

HLE Glascoat EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.54 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.11 in June 2021.

HLE Glascoat shares closed at 3,722.60 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -42.29% returns over the last 6 months and 20.48% over the last 12 months.

HLE Glascoat
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 140.86 157.59 112.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 140.86 157.59 112.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 82.69 82.44 47.61
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.46 1.55 8.94
Power & Fuel -- 6.82 --
Employees Cost 12.31 10.00 9.61
Depreciation 2.88 2.51 2.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.16 32.63 24.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.29 21.64 19.58
Other Income 2.79 2.86 2.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.07 24.50 21.94
Interest 3.41 4.23 2.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.66 20.27 19.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.66 20.27 19.83
Tax 4.64 2.64 5.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.02 17.63 14.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.02 17.63 14.20
Equity Share Capital 13.65 13.65 13.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.54 12.91 11.11
Diluted EPS 9.54 12.91 11.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.54 12.91 11.11
Diluted EPS 9.54 12.91 11.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Glass & Glass Products #HLE Glascoat #Results
first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.