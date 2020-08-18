HLE Glascoat Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 69.84 crore, up 75.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.84 crore in June 2020 up 75.07% from Rs. 39.89 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.21 crore in June 2020 up 129.28% from Rs. 2.71 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.51 crore in June 2020 up 180.29% from Rs. 4.82 crore in June 2019.

HLE Glascoat EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.05 in June 2020 from Rs. 4.17 in June 2019.

HLE Glascoat shares closed at 1,349.70 on August 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given 38.99% returns over the last 6 months and 655.50% over the last 12 months.