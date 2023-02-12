 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HLE Glascoat Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 150.49 crore, up 17.07% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HLE Glascoat are:Net Sales at Rs 150.49 crore in December 2022 up 17.07% from Rs. 128.55 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.14 crore in December 2022 down 51.67% from Rs. 16.84 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.44 crore in December 2022 down 30.94% from Rs. 28.15 crore in December 2021.
HLE Glascoat EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.33 in December 2021. HLE Glascoat shares closed at 591.55 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.55% returns over the last 6 months and -54.15% over the last 12 months.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations150.49147.01128.55
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations150.49147.01128.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials85.9376.6376.74
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.313.60-12.12
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.9010.929.18
Depreciation3.243.182.29
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses41.6236.0032.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.1016.6920.14
Other Income1.102.595.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.2019.2825.86
Interest4.974.552.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.2314.7323.05
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax11.2314.7323.05
Tax3.093.836.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.1410.9016.84
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.1410.9016.84
Equity Share Capital13.6513.6513.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.191.6012.33
Diluted EPS1.191.6012.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.191.6012.33
Diluted EPS1.191.6012.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: Feb 12, 2023 10:22 am