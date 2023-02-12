HLE Glascoat Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 150.49 crore, up 17.07% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HLE Glascoat are:Net Sales at Rs 150.49 crore in December 2022 up 17.07% from Rs. 128.55 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.14 crore in December 2022 down 51.67% from Rs. 16.84 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.44 crore in December 2022 down 30.94% from Rs. 28.15 crore in December 2021.
HLE Glascoat EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.33 in December 2021.
|HLE Glascoat shares closed at 591.55 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.55% returns over the last 6 months and -54.15% over the last 12 months.
|HLE Glascoat
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|150.49
|147.01
|128.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|150.49
|147.01
|128.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|85.93
|76.63
|76.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.31
|3.60
|-12.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.90
|10.92
|9.18
|Depreciation
|3.24
|3.18
|2.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|41.62
|36.00
|32.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.10
|16.69
|20.14
|Other Income
|1.10
|2.59
|5.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.20
|19.28
|25.86
|Interest
|4.97
|4.55
|2.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|11.23
|14.73
|23.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|11.23
|14.73
|23.05
|Tax
|3.09
|3.83
|6.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8.14
|10.90
|16.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8.14
|10.90
|16.84
|Equity Share Capital
|13.65
|13.65
|13.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.19
|1.60
|12.33
|Diluted EPS
|1.19
|1.60
|12.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.19
|1.60
|12.33
|Diluted EPS
|1.19
|1.60
|12.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited