HLE Glascoat Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 115.08 crore, up 15.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.08 crore in December 2020 up 15.92% from Rs. 99.27 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.92 crore in December 2020 up 56.25% from Rs. 10.83 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.16 crore in December 2020 up 43.31% from Rs. 19.65 crore in December 2019.

HLE Glascoat EPS has increased to Rs. 12.10 in December 2020 from Rs. 8.28 in December 2019.

HLE Glascoat shares closed at 1,670.20 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 23.75% returns over the last 6 months and 72.00% over the last 12 months.