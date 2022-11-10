English
    HLE Glascoat Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 214.53 crore, up 72.98% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HLE Glascoat are:

    Net Sales at Rs 214.53 crore in September 2022 up 72.98% from Rs. 124.02 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.37 crore in September 2022 up 48.92% from Rs. 13.00 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.99 crore in September 2022 up 62.56% from Rs. 23.37 crore in September 2021.

    HLE Glascoat EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.78 in September 2021.

    HLE Glascoat shares closed at 691.75 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.78% returns over the last 6 months and -50.25% over the last 12 months.

    HLE Glascoat
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations214.53204.42124.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations214.53204.42124.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials95.3896.1278.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.99-2.45-19.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.9535.829.50
    Depreciation5.475.832.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses48.1646.9833.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.5722.1220.10
    Other Income2.943.561.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.5225.6721.12
    Interest4.913.862.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.6021.8218.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.6021.8218.84
    Tax8.246.445.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.3715.3813.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.3715.3813.02
    Minority Interest0.000.01-0.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates19.3715.3813.00
    Equity Share Capital13.6513.6513.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.8411.279.78
    Diluted EPS2.8411.279.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.8411.279.78
    Diluted EPS2.8411.279.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
