HLE Glascoat Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 214.53 crore, up 72.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 214.53 crore in September 2022 up 72.98% from Rs. 124.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.37 crore in September 2022 up 48.92% from Rs. 13.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.99 crore in September 2022 up 62.56% from Rs. 23.37 crore in September 2021.

HLE Glascoat EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.78 in September 2021.

HLE Glascoat shares closed at 691.75 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.78% returns over the last 6 months and -50.25% over the last 12 months.