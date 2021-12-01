HLE Glascoat Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 124.02 crore, up 2.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 124.02 crore in September 2021 up 2.07% from Rs. 121.51 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.00 crore in September 2021 up 14.84% from Rs. 11.32 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.37 crore in September 2021 up 6.86% from Rs. 21.87 crore in September 2020.

HLE Glascoat EPS has increased to Rs. 9.78 in September 2021 from Rs. 7.86 in September 2020.

HLE Glascoat shares closed at 5,918.85 on November 30, 2021 (NSE) and has given 81.55% returns over the last 6 months